OTTAWA, April 17 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney said on Wednesday that Japan's decision earlier this year
to embrace aggressive quantitative easing is consistent with the
Groups of 20 nations' February communique that called for
countries to refrain from deliberately devaluing their
currencies.
"The measures ... taken by the Bank of Japan, are entirely
consistent with the G20 communique of Moscow. This is monetary
policy that's directed at domestic objectives," he told
reporters in Ottawa.
He said that the additional demand created by Japan's move
should benefit Canada, but cautioned that Japan's monetary
policy decisions are less important for Canada than measures
taken by the United States.