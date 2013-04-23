OTTAWA, April 23 Tiff Macklem, currently second
in command at the Bank of Canada and widely seen as the lead
contender to succeed Governor Mark Carney, confirmed on Tuesday
that he would be interested in running the central bank.
"Yes if asked I will serve, but there is a process that is
ongoing and I don't think it would be appropriate to start
asking interview questions here when there is a separate
process," Macklem told a House of Commons committee, when asked
if he would take the job.
Macklem, 51, is the firm front-runner to take the helm at
the central bank when Carney steps down on June 1 to run the
Bank of England. But to date, Macklem had largely avoided
discussing the succession race.
A Reuters poll this month showed Macklem was unanimously
seen as the most likely successor.