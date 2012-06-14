MONTREAL, June 14 The Bank of Canada is
concerned about the impact of the proposed U.S. Volcker Rule on
its financial markets, bank Deputy Governor Agathe Cote said on
Thursday.
Canadian authorities have complained to their U.S.
counterparts that the Volcker Rule, which limits the ability of
banks to make speculative bets with their own funds, will have
an impact on Canadian bank activities that pose no threat to the
U.S. financial system.
Cote also told a business audience in Montreal that her
message to Canadians was to be cautious about taking on too much
debt because interest rates will eventually have to rise.