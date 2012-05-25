* Preliminary 2011-12 deficit below forecast, could change
* One-off transfer to Quebec, buy outs recorded in March
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, May 25 Canada's preliminary budget
deficit for 2011-12 came in below forecasts despite big spending
in the final month of the fiscal year to compensate the province
of Quebec and pay for buy outs for thousands of public service
workers.
The Department of Finance reported on Friday the federal
deficit was C$23.5 billion ($22.8 billion) for the year ending
March 31, below the government's forecast of a C$24.9 billion
shortfall.
It said the results to date are in line with its projection.
The final results, which will not be available for several
months, will reflect various end-of-year adjustments for which
information is not yet available.
In March, the deficit totaled C$9.0 billion, up from C$6.2
billion in the same month last year.
Expenses grew faster than revenues in the month, up 16.3
percent from a year earlier to C$30.8 billion compared to
revenue growth of 6.8 percent to C$24.4 billion.
Ottawa transferred C$2.2 billion in federal assistance to
the province of Quebec in March to compensate it for harmonizing
its provincial sales tax with the federal goods and service tax.
It also recorded a $1.8 billion liability for estimated
layoffs in the federal bureaucracy.
In the March 29 budget, the Conservative government unveiled
plans to cut spending by 6.9 percent by 2015 in order to balance
its budget in the medium term.
That means an estimated 19,200 government jobs will be lost,
of which 7,000 will be through attrition, the government has
forecast.