OTTAWA, March 7 Canadian Finance Minister Bill
Morneau said on Tuesday he will release the federal budget on
March 22, setting the stage for a fresh estimate of how big the
deficit will get as the Liberal government spends on
infrastructure to boost the economy.
In a response to a question in Parliament, Morneau said the
government's spending blueprint will be presented March 22 at 4
p.m. ET. In November, the government forecast a budget deficit
of C$25.1 billion ($18.7 billion) in the fiscal year 2016-2017.
($1 = 1.3417 Canadian dollars)
