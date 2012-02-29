* Finance minister dismisses reports of massive cuts
* He says government still on track to eliminate deficit
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Feb 29 Canada's budget will be
delivered on March 29 and will contain only modest spending cuts
rather than the massive reductions that some unions are
anticipating, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
The governing Conservatives say they plan to cut between C$4
billion ($4 billion) and $8 billion a year to eliminate the
budget deficit by the 2015-16 fiscal year.
"This is a jobs and growth budget," Flaherty told reporters
in Ottawa. "We are on track still (to balance the budget) for
the medium term. There's been no significant change in the
track."
Opposition parties and civil service unions say they expect
major cuts in both spending and jobs. There are about 285,000
people in the federal civil service.
"We have a C$265 billion budget. We're talking about
relatively small spending reductions, certainly nothing more
than moderate spending reductions in a budget of that size,"
Flaherty said.
"Some of the numbers I've read from the some of the public
service unions are outrageous. I don't know where they're
getting their numbers from," he said.
He added: "I think most Canadians view it as realistic that
we ... ask the public service to participate in the
belt-tightening that the rest of the country has been doing."
Foreign Minister John Baird - a senior member of cabinet who
has many federal bureaucrats in his parliamentary constituency -
told the Ottawa Sun newspaper that the cuts would occur
overwhelmingly by attrition.
"We're talking (a) one-half, 2 percent cut, 3 percent cut,
potentially. So it's fairly modest," he said in an interview
published on Wednesday, noting that 13,000 civil servants leave
the federal bureaucracy every year.
A senior government official told Reuters this week that the
budget would not contain exact details of how Ottawa intends to
cut federal spending despite an earlier promise to do so.
"There's not going to be, you know, intimate detail. We
never have all the intricacies in the budget ... there will be
enough information that it will be comprehensible," Flaherty
said.
Ottawa forecasts the government's 2011-12 budget deficit
will be C$31 billion, even though data so far suggests the
shortfall will be lower. The deficit in the first nine months of
the 2011-12 fiscal year, ending March 31, was C$17.7 billion.
"We have a track going forward and we are on the track. I
mean it's possible we'll do a bit better but I think right now
when I look at the numbers, we're still on the track we were in
the autumn," Flaherty said.
Peter Julian, finance spokesman for the main opposition New
Democrats, said he hoped Ottawa was "backing off from ...
looking at massive cuts in services, massive cuts in jobs".