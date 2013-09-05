DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
Sept 5 Canada is targeting a federal debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio of 25 percent by 2021, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
Harper, whose Conservative government has pledged to balance the federal budget by 2015, made the announcement at the Group of 20 summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.
