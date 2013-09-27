* July deficit widens to C$1.98 bln
* April-July shortfall C$4.54 bln vs yr-earlier C$4.16 bln
* Gov't says sharp drop in corporate tax revenues a blip
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Sept 27 Canada had bigger budget
deficits in July and in the April-July period than it did in the
same periods last year due to a sharp drop in corporate income
tax revenues, which the government said would be reversed in
August.
The federal budget deficit widened to C$1.98 billion ($1.92
billion) in July, compared with a shortfall of C$1.35 billion in
July 2012, the Department of Finance said on Friday in a monthly
report. The government ran a C$158 million surplus in the month
of June.
Revenues from corporate income taxes plunged 73.7 percent in
July, down C$1.3 billion, "reflecting timing issues which
lowered July revenues but are expected to raise August
revenues," the government said.
The government's books will take into account some July
corporate income tax revenues in August, unlike last year, a
finance ministry spokesman said.
Overall, revenues fell 2.6 percent in the month to C$19.8
billion, while program expenses clawed 0.1 percent higher to
C$19.3 billion. Public debt charges increased by C$0.1 billion,
or 3.8 percent in the month.
In the first four months of the fiscal year, from April to
July, the deficit stood at C$4.54 billion, up from C$4.16
billion a year earlier.
Revenues rose 2.6 percent, compared with a 3.4 percent rise
in expenses. The hit in July to corporate income tax collection
offset big gains in revenues from personal income taxes and
employment insurance premiums.
The Conservative government has promised to eliminate the
deficit by 2015, and has predicted a budget shortfall in 2013-14
of C$18.7 billion, equivalent to 1 percent of gross domestic
product.
It plans to do that without any major policy shifts or
spending cuts, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said in August.