By Louise Egan
OTTAWA Jan 27 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Monday there is "no doubt" the government's
books will be balanced in 2015, but he cautioned against
speculation the federal deficit will be eliminated sooner than
that.
Flaherty later said he would present the government's
2014-15 budget to Parliament on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT).
While bullish about the possibility of a surplus before the
2015 federal election, Flaherty chose his words carefully when
asked in a news conference if he could reach the goal a year
earlier.
"We're being prudent. We know we're on track to balance in
2015-16 and ... we said we'd balance in the medium term, and
we'll balance in the medium term, but we're going to be cautious
in the meantime," he said.
"We have to make sure that we have a comfort level that we
can respond to things that will happen. The world is what it is
and things will happen," he said.
Flaherty spoke after a meeting with a group of
private-sector economists whose forecasts the government uses as
assumptions in its budget.
The Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper
has long promised to balance the books.
With the U.S. recovery gaining strength and a slide in the
Canadian dollar likely to boost exports, some economists said
the prospects for Canada looked slightly better than they did
last time they met with Flaherty in October.
"It's a bit more positive for Canada, which brings us closer
to a balanced budget in the medium term," said Stefane Marion,
chief economist at National Bank Financial. "Although let's not
forget that in the rest of the world, it's a period of
transition for financial markets. ... We're optimistic for
Canada but not too, too optimistic."
Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said
he would not be shocked if the budget was balanced in 2014 if
the government chose to do it.
In November, the government said it expected a deficit of
C$17.9 billion ($16.19 billion), or about 1 percent of gross
domestic product, in the 2013-14 fiscal year ending March 31.
It projected the shortfall would shrink to C$5.5 billion in
2014-15 and that there would be a surplus of C$3.7 billion in
2015-16. The move toward surplus would be more marked if the
government's C$3 billion cushion for risk is excluded.
"THANK GOODNESS" FOR U.S. STRENGTH
Asked about the recent drop in the Canadian dollar,
Flaherty said one factor affecting the loonie has been a
relatively strong U.S. dollar.
"The American economy, thank goodness, is showing some
strength," he said. "This is good for not only the United States
and the American people but it's good for us and our country and
Canadians because they are our biggest trading partner."
He said the government was not deliberately seeking to
weaken the domestic currency to boost the attractiveness of
exports.
"The currency, the Canadian dollar, is a market currency and
it moves in response to market forces," he said.
Flaherty also dismissed a question about his health, a
subject of growing speculation in Ottawa as colleagues and foes
alike question behind the scenes how much longer he will stay in
his job.
"No, it's not affecting my ability to do my job. Things are
much better actually, thank you for asking," he said.
Flaherty revealed a year ago that he suffers from a rare
skin disease called bullous pemphigoid, which creates painful
blisters on the body. The condition is incurable but can be
managed with powerful medication that has side effects such as
weight gain and mood swings.
He has dramatically scaled down his public appearances and
travel. As in his other recent appearances, Flaherty walked very
gingerly on Monday, looked red-faced and lacked some of his
former vitality. Finance officials say he is working just as
hard as any other year on the budget.