OSHAWA, Ontario May 25 The Canadian government is well positioned to balance its budget in the medium term, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday shortly before Ottawa was scheduled to release preliminary 2011-12 budget figures.

"We are on track to balance the budget in the medium term," Flaherty said in a speech in Oshawa, Ontario.

Flaherty also spoke at length about the dangers of the European sovereign debt crisis, calling the situation there "very unstable."