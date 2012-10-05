* Non-residential +25.2 pct, highest $ value in 4 years
* Residential -2.3 pct
* Increase follows a revised 2.8-percent drop in July
* Expectation was for only 0.1 pct increase
OTTAWA, Oct 5 The value of Canadians building
permits rose a faster-than-forecast 7.9 percent in August,
boosted by the highest non-residential construction intentions
in almost four years, Statistics Canada data indicated on
Friday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for
a minimal 0.1 percent increase in August.
The housing market showed further signs of cooling, with the
value of residential building permits down by 2.3 percent to
C$4.2 billion (C$4.3 billion).
This was more than offset by a 25.2 percent rise in
non-residential permits to C$3.2 billion. This was due to plans
to build medical facilities, educational institutions, nursing
homes, utilities buildings and manufacturing plants.