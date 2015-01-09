(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Jan 9 The value of Canadian building
permits plummeted by 13.8 percent in November to C$6.58 billion
($5.58 billion) on widespread weakness, the second large drop in
four months, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Market analysts had forecast a 0.5 percent gain after
revised figures showed increases of 2.1 percent in October and
12.5 percent in September. The value of permits dropped by 27.3
percent in August.
The value of residential permits fell by 3.1 percent in
November, while non-residential permits shrank by 29.2 percent.
The total value of permits dropped in seven of Canada's 10
provinces, with British Columbia posting the largest decline
with a fall of 46.5 percent.
Permits for multifamily dwellings fell by 3.5 percent, a
development that policymakers will notice. The Canadian
government says it is closely watching the booming condo market
but has so far played down talk of a bubble.
($1=$1.18 Canadian)
