OTTAWA Feb 6 The value of Canadian building permits rose by 7.7 percent in December to C$7.12 billion ($5.73 billion), bouncing back from the previous month's slump on higher construction intentions in the non-residential sectors in Alberta and British Columbia, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The gain was greater than the 5 percent economists had forecast and recovered some of November's revised decline of 13.6 percent.

The value of residential permists was unchanged, while non-residential permits climbed by 22.9 percent. ($1 = 1.2422 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)