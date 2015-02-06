OTTAWA Feb 6 The value of Canadian building
permits rose by 7.7 percent in December to C$7.12 billion ($5.73
billion), bouncing back from the previous month's slump on
higher construction intentions in the non-residential sectors in
Alberta and British Columbia, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
The gain was greater than the 5 percent economists had
forecast and recovered some of November's revised decline of
13.6 percent.
The value of residential permists was unchanged, while
non-residential permits climbed by 22.9 percent.
($1 = 1.2422 Canadian dollars)
