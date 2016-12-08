(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Dec 8 The value of Canadian building
permits surged unexpectedly in October, mainly due to plans for
increased construction in Alberta ahead of changes to the
province's building code, data from Statistics Canada showed on
Thursday.
The 8.7 percent increase in permits was well above
economists' forecast for a decline of 0.7 percent. September's
figures were also revised upward to show a decline of 4.6
percent from an initially reported decrease of 7.0 percent.
Construction permits rose in every province except Quebec in
October. Alberta led the way with a 40.4 percent jump as new
energy efficiency rules for residential and commercial buildings
were due to take effect at the beginning of November.
Overall, residential building permits climbed 7.7 percent,
with increases for both single-family homes and multi-family
buildings, which include condominiums.
Permits for non-residential buildings jumped 10.7 percent,
with growth in hotels, office buildings and retail complexes.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)