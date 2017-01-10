(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Jan 10 The value of Canadian building
permits edged down in November due to lower construction
intentions in Alberta following a surge the month before ahead
of provincial building code changes, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Tuesday.
The 0.1 percent decrease was not as large as economists'
forecasts for a decline of 5.0 percent, while October was
revised up to a gain of 10.5 percent from the previously
reported 8.7 percent.
A 1.6 percent decline in residential building permits led
the way lower in November as construction plans for both
single-family and multi-family buildings fell.
Alberta posted fewer construction intentions in both
residential categories, correcting from a spike in October as
builders rushed to get ahead of new energy efficiency rules for
residential and commercial buildings that came into effect at
the beginning of November.
National non-residential building permits rose 3.0 percent
on increased construction plans for institutional buildings,
including educational facilities and nursing homes.
Industrial permits rose for the second month in a row on
increased plans to build primary industry buildings and
manufacturing plants, but permits for commercial buildings
dropped with fewer plans to build hotels and office buildings.
