OTTAWA, July 6 The value of building permits
issued in Canada jumped 7.4 percent in May from April to its
highest in five years, boosted by construction plans for
institutional buildings and for multi-family housing in the
Western region of the country.
The jump - far bigger than the 1.4 percent increase forecast
by analysts in a Reuters poll - followed a 4.4 percent drop in
April.
The value of residential permits rose 8.5 percent in the
month after four straight months of decline.
Permits for multi-family dwellings skyrocketed 17.7 percent
mainly due to strong building intentions in the West Coast
province British Columbia, as well as in Ontario and Nova
Scotia. Singe-family dwelling permits rose 2.1 percent.
On the non-residential side, permits rose 6 percent in May
on plans to build medical facilities, government buildings and
schools, which resulted in a 69.4 percent jump in permits for
institutional buildings.