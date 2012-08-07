* Housing permits advance 4.2 pct

* Non-residential permits fall 12.3 pct

OTTAWA, Aug 7 The value of building permits issued in Canada fell 2.5 percent in June from a five-year high in May as a sharp decline in non-residential construction plans outweighed a gain in housing, seasonally adjusted data by Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast, on average, a 3.6 percent drop in building permits amid signs the country's heated housing market is cooling. The decrease only partially eroded the 7.1 percent jump in May, and the C$6.8 billion ($6.8 billion) value of permits in June was the highest since December 2011.

Housing permits rose for the second straight month after four consecutive declines, advancing 4.2 percent following a revised 9.6 percent jump in May.

Permits for single-family units and for multiple-family units both rose in value by 4.2 percent. The central province of Ontario led the gains in both categories.

Non-residential permits fell 12.3 percent following a 3.6 percent increase in May, mainly because of weaker construction plans for government buildings in the Western province of British Columbia and for medical facilities in Alberta.

Those two westernmost provinces saw a drop-off in plans for both housing and non-housing construction projects, Statscan said.

Although Canadian home prices hit a third straight record high in June, extending a steady climb that had triggered fears of a property bubble, a slowdown in the pace of price increases suggested the red-hot housing market is cooling.