* Nov permits -6.7 pct, Oct +8.0 pct (rev from +7.4 pct)
* Reuters forecast -3.0 pct
* Residential -7.6 pct; nonresidential -5.2 pct
OTTAWA, Jan 9 The value of Canadian building
permits fell by more than expected, 6.7 percent, in November
from October after an upwardly revised 8.0 percent rise in
October, according to Statistics Canada data released on
Thursday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for
a fall of only 3.0 percent. The October rise was revised from
7.4 percent and marked the second consecutive monthly climb. All
the figures are seasonally adjusted.
Residential construction intentions fell 7.6 percent in
November, with both single- and multi-family dwellings taking a
hit.
Nonresidential permits were down 5.2 percent, led by a 32.0
percent fall in the lumpy institutional component, due to lower
plans for government buildings, schools and medical buildings.
The industrial component also fell, by 2.2 percent, while
the commercial part rose 1.8 percent after a 25.0 percent
increase in October.