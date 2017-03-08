(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building
permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two
consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the
residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said
on Wednesday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 5.0 percent
advance. Statscan revised December's decline to 4.4 percent from
an initial 6.6 percent and November's fall to 7.1 percent from
1.2 percent.
Six of Canada's 10 provinces posted increases, led by
energy-producing Alberta - still recovering from a massive
wildfire last May - and British Columbia.
The value of permits in the non-residential sector climbed
by 11.2 percent on higher construction intentions for all
components, in particular institutional buildings such as
universities, hospitals and police stations.
Permits in the residential sector grew by 2.7 percent as
municipalities issued more permits for multi-family and
single-family dwellings.
