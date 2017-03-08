(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 5.0 percent advance. Statscan revised December's decline to 4.4 percent from an initial 6.6 percent and November's fall to 7.1 percent from 1.2 percent.

Six of Canada's 10 provinces posted increases, led by energy-producing Alberta - still recovering from a massive wildfire last May - and British Columbia.

The value of permits in the non-residential sector climbed by 11.2 percent on higher construction intentions for all components, in particular institutional buildings such as universities, hospitals and police stations.

Permits in the residential sector grew by 2.7 percent as municipalities issued more permits for multi-family and single-family dwellings.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)