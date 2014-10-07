BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos
OTTAWA Oct 7 The value of Canadian building permits fell more than expected in August from July, according to Statistics Canada data released on Tuesday.
The total value of building permits issued by Canadian municipalities fell 27.3 percent to C$6.7 billion ($6 billion) in August, the federal agency said.
It said the August decline was mainly the result of lower construction intentions for non-residential buildings in Quebec and residential buildings in Ontario.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a decrease of 12.5 percent in the value of building permits in August.
(1 US dollar = 1.1163 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Alex Paterson in Ottawa and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto Editing by W Simon)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.