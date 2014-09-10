(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, Sept 10 A stronger manufacturing sector
boosted Canada's industrial capacity use to 82.7 percent in the
second quarter of 2014, the highest level for seven years,
Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Market analysts had expected capacity utilization of 82.8
percent. The increase - which marked the fourth consecutive
quarter of growth - propelled the rate to its highest since the
82.9 percent seen in the second quarter of 2007.
The manufacturing sector operated at 82.0 percent of
capacity, up 1.0 percentage points from the first quarter. The
transportation equipment manufacturing industry rose 3.9
percentage points to a record high 93.7 percent.
Following a particularly cold winter, demand for electricity
declined, cutting the electric power generation, transmission
and distribution's industry capacity use by 2.8 percentage
points to 85.7 percent.
The rate for the oil and gas extraction industry edged up by
0.2 percentage points to 88.0 percent.
