* Q4 industrial capacity utilization rate 80.5 pct
* Q3 revised down to 80.0 pct from 81.3 pct
* Still below pre-recession levels
* Manufacturing, natural gas rise
* New motor vehicle sales up in Jan, down in Feb
OTTAWA, March 14 Canadian industries
operated at 80.5 percent of capacity in the fourth quarter, up
slightly from a revised 80.0 percent in the third quarter,
Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
The figure for the latest quarter was down from the 81.3
percent originally reported for the third quarter, however.
The rate has increased steadily since the second quarter of
2009, with the exception of the second quarter of 2011, but has
yet to reach the pre-recession peak of 83.4 percent, marked for
the first three months of 2007. A Reuters survey of analysts had
predicted 81.5 percent for the fourth quarter.
The Bank of Canada looks at the level of spare capacity in
the economy to determine whether inflationary pressures are
building, with low capacity use indicating little pressure on
prices.
Manufacturing saw an increase in its capacity use to 80.4
percent from a sharply downward revision of 79.0 percent in the
third quarter, with a jump in the transportation equipment
industry to 88.5 percent from 83.6 percent, mainly in the auto
and aerospace sectors.
In a separate release, Statistics Canada said that new motor
vehicle sales surged by a seasonally adjusted 15.4 percent in
January from December but that preliminary industry data had
indicated that they fell by 7 percent in February.
In non-manufacturing, the crude oil and gas production
sector was the only industry to show a rise, to 90.3 percent
from 88.2 percent, with natural gas accounting for the bulk of
the increase. Mining fell to 65.0 percent from 68.9 percent,
mainly because of lower potash production.
Statistics Canada said the revisions are primarily due to
new data from an annual survey, produced in February, which asks
industries at what capacity they are operating. The quarterly
capacity use figures are derived through the year, primarily by
using gross domestic product data.