OTTAWA, Sept 13 Canada's industries operated at
80.6 percent of capacity in the second quarter, down slightly
from the 80.8 percent recorded in the first quarter, Statistics
Canada said on Friday.
The rate matched analysts' forecasts. The first quarter rate
was revised down from an initial 81.1 percent.
Lower crude petroleum extraction trimmed the oil and gas
industry capacity utilization rate to 85.7 percent from 87.1
percent in the first quarter. A labor dispute in Quebec helped
cut the construction industry's rate to 80.2 percent from 80.5
percent.
The manufacturing sector slipped to 79.2 percent of
capacity from 79.4 percent on a sharp drop in the primary metals
industry, which fell to 72.5 percent from 79.7 percent. This is
the lowest level for the primary metals industry since the third
quarter of 2009.
Capacity use in the transportation equipment subsector,
which includes the auto industry, increased to 88.3 percent from
85.9 percent in the first quarter.