OTTAWA Nov 23 The Bank of Canada will keep
"considerable monetary stimulus in place," in part because of a
European debt crisis that "appears barely contained," Governor
Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
Carney said that as recently as July, markets had been
expecting the central bank to raise rates soon. But since then
the Canadian economy has been hit by several shocks, in
particular Europes debt woes.
"European authorities have announced important plans to
provide time to refound their monetary union, but acute strains
persist. At this point, the crisis appears barely contained,"
he said in the prepared text of a speech he was to give in
Montreal.
Carney - the new head of the G20s Financial Stability
Board - also cited what he said would be subdued inflationary
pressures next year, as the result of slower growth and the
reversal of sharp increases in food and energy prices.
"In this environment, the Bank judges it appropriate to
maintain the considerable monetary stimulus in place," he
said.
Carney said preliminary evidence suggested economic growth
in the second half of the year would be slightly stronger than
1.4 percent the Bank of Canada had predicted last month.
