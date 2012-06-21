* Hawkish stance contrasts with U.S. Fed
* Says economy can't depend on debt-fueled spending
* Repeats monetary stimulus may have to be withdrawn
* Sees continued absorption of small degree of slack
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 21 The Bank of Canada
continued to signal on Thursday the possibility that it will
raise rates, warning of the dangers of high household debt, in
contrast to the U.S. Federal Reserve's delivery of another round
of monetary stimulus on Wednesday.
Governor Mark Carney said that despite "ongoing global
headwinds," Canada continued to gradually absorb the small
degree of slack that remains in its economy, with resilient
household spending supported by "very accommodative monetary
policy".
"Our economy cannot, however, depend indefinitely on
debt-fueled household expenditures, particularly in an
environment of modest income growth," Carney said in the
prepared text of a speech in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
He said housing investment rose further in the first
quarter, accounting for an unusually elevated share of the
overall economy. He noted with approval the government's
tightening of mortgage rules earlier on Thursday.
"Against this backdrop, to the extent that the economic
expansion continues and the current excess supply in the economy
is gradually absorbed, some modest withdrawal of the present
considerable monetary policy stimulus may become appropriate,
consistent with achieving the 2 percent inflation target over
the medium term," Carney said.
He echoed language used on June 5, when the bank held its
key rate at 1 percent. As usual, he gave no time frame for a
possible rate hike.
Analysts in a Reuters poll released on May 30 forecast the
bank would resume rate hikes in the first quarter of 2013, while
markets, contrarily, are pricing in the chance of a rate cut by
the end of this year.
Carney attended a Group of 20 summit this week in Mexico,
where leaders focused on the euro crisis. He said on Thursday
the risks of the crisis were materializing and threatening to
slow global growth.
The U.S. economy is expanding at a modest pace, he said, but
weak demand in industrialized countries is slowing the pace of
expansion in China and other emerging economies that are the
engine of global growth
Canada, nonetheless, has had a relatively favorable economic
performance, he added.