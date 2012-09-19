* "Unambiguously good" is not just a slogan - Carney
* Says drawing wrong conclusions can cause a lot of damage
OTTAWA, Sept 19 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney has reiterated the view he voiced earlier this month that
commodity prices are unambiguously good for Canada's economy.
"The simply starting point, that is based on a lot of
analysis, is that higher commodity prices are good overall for
the Canadian economy," Carney said in an interview with
iPolitics.ca published on Wednesday.
"So 'unambiguously good' - that is not a slogan," Carney
said. "It's not something we want to be true."
Speaking in Calgary, Alberta earlier this month, Carney took
issue with the characterization that Canada is suffering from
"Dutch disease" - with too much oil production driving up the
Canadian dollar and hollowing out the manufacturing sector.
The head of Canada's federal opposition party, New
Democratic leader Thomas Mulcair, has criticized Alberta's oil
sands boom as harmful to the country's manufacturing sector.
In his interview, Carney spoke about the importance of
understanding the commodities boom.
"If you draw the wrong conclusions from it, you could do a
lot of damage," he was quoted as saying.