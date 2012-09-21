* Don't wait for risks to diminish before investing - Carney
* Says businesses should boost sub-par productivity
* Firms can rely on banks for funds if needed, he says
* Carney's remarks on "dead money" had drawn criticism
OTTAWA, Sept 21 Companies should get on with
investing their piles of cash to boost productivity and open up
overseas markets, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said in an
interview published on Friday, reiterating a view that has drawn
some criticism.
"Instead of waiting around for the world to become a less
risky place and everything to be okay, now's the time to build
those opportunities in the emerging world," the news website
iPolitics.ca quoted him as saying in an interview.
"Now's the time to close that productivity gap because we've
got a high dollar, we can import machinery and equipment," he
said.
The central bank chief sparked a national debate last month
when he criticized corporate Canada for sitting on "dead money"
rather than investing it or returning cash to shareholders.
Some commentators said the central banker should keep his
nose out of company boardrooms, while several Bay Street
economists said it was understandable companies are saving
because of the risky times Carney himself flags in his speeches.
But the interview suggested Carney has held to his position.
The central banker noted Canada's banking system, which did not
require bailouts during the financial crisis, would be there to
support the corporate sector, reducing the need to hoard cash.
"We have a financial sector which is there and is going to
be there for the bad times as well as the good times," Carney
said in his iPolitics interview.
"So the argument 'The world might get tough and I'll be left
without a banker' may be true in a number of jurisdictions but
it isn't true in Canada so this is time to really get on it."
He said Canada's productivity was 78 percent of the U.S.
level on the whole, and the United States was not the most
productive place in the world.
"We're just not as productive as we should be," he said.
"That's something we can change."
"That's something our businesses can change and governments
can support," he said.