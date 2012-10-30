* Carney says household debt growth may be slowing
* Sees some cooling in housing market
* Repeats that rate hikes will likely be needed over time
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Oct 30 There are signs that Canada's
soaring household debt and its heated housing market - two of
the biggest headaches for the country's policymakers - are
decelerating, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on
Tuesday
Speaking to legislators, Carney also maintained his stance
as the most hawkish central banker in the Group of Seven rich
countries, saying the bank is more inclined to raise interest
rates than to lower them, although not any time soon.
He said there have been "mixed signals" on the issue of
record high household debt in Canada since several moves were
made by the federal government and its agencies.
Among them, the government tightened mortgage rules, the
financial regulator introduced new mortgage lending standards,
and the central bank has hinted since April at higher interest
rates to come.
"And I say that in a positive sense ... there are some signs
that accumulation of household debt is slowing," Carney said in
response to a question from a member of the House of Commons
Standing Committee on Finance.
"So the pace is slowing, it's still accumulating, and that
some adjustment appears to be under way in the housing market.
This requires continued vigilance by all parties and we intend
to play our part in that," he said.
Canadian housing prices fell during the global recession,
but the market bounced back stronger than before as the economy
recovered faster than those of some other major countries.
Low interest rates spurred heavy borrowing as home prices
rose, pushing the household debt-to-income ratio to levels seen
in the United States before its housing market crash.
Carney said it was too early to say if signs of improvement
would last and has not ruled out further action, possibly by the
Bank of Canada itself. The government's tighter mortgage rules
are just starting to be felt in the housing market and more
observation is needed before deciding, he said.
'HAWKISH LIGHT'
Indeed, the central bank has begun to lay the groundwork in
recent statements for the potential use of rate hikes to address
the housing and debt problems, something its inflation-targeting
mandate allows it to do under extreme circumstances.
"Any adjustment to monetary policy would take into account
the evolution of domestic and global factors, including the
imbalances in the household sector," he said.
In his prepared remarks to the committee, Carney repeated
the guidance used in the Oct. 23 interest rate announcement.
"Over time, some modest withdrawal of monetary policy
stimulus will likely be required, consistent with achieving the
2 percent inflation target."
The bank had been hinting at tighter monetary policy for
months but last week softened its tone somewhat and Carney later
told reporters rate hikes were "less imminent".
One pundit dubbed the shift as one from "hawkish light" to
"hawkish extra-light."
The unusually blunt guidance came after a series of messages
from the bank that some market players saw as confusing and
contradictory.
The bank is expected to begin raising rates in the fourth
quarter of 2013, according to the median forecast of Canada's
primary securities dealers surveyed last week.