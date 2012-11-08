* Governor sees data in line with central bank forecast
* Carney says rating agency ratings imply government support
* Says banks now safer but more still to be done
By Leila Lemghalef
MONTREAL, Nov 8 Recent weak economic data in
Canada was expected and does not necessarily mean the central
bank will change its view that eventual interest rate hikes are
needed, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.
Canada recovered more quickly from the global recession than
the United States or Europe, prompting the central bank to hint
that it may have to raise interest rates.
But the expansion appears to be slowing. The economy shrank
in August for the first time in six months, housing starts
slowed in September, the job market stalled in October and
exports remain sluggish.
"We have a relatively weak forecast for the third quarter -
1 percent - and data is broadly in line with that," Carney told
reporters in Montreal after giving a speech there.
"There are some timing issues that drive some of the output
in the energy sector, which will shift some growth between the
third and the fourth quarter ... But I wouldn't over-interpret
recent data and I certainly wouldn't draw any connection to our
monetary stance," he said.
The central bank has held its key interest rate at 1.0
percent for over two years. In April it defied the global trend
and began signaling its next move would be a rate hike rather
than a cut. Last month Carney upheld the rate-hike talk but said
such a move was "less imminent."
In October the bank cut its forecast for third-quarter
growth to 1 percent from 2 percent annualized, citing temporary
shutdowns in the oil sector. But it predicted growth would speed
up to at least 2.5 percent in every other quarter through the
end of next year.
Carney remained cautious in his outlook for the once-booming
housing market despite a report on Thursday showing housing
starts fell more sharply than expected in October.
"We still see, as we highlighted in the MPR (Monetary Policy
Report), that housing starts, particularly multiples, condos,
are well above historic averages, even adjusting for
population," he said.
The MPR also predicted housing would start to exert a drag
on economic growth as of now. "We're starting to see some things
that are consistent with that, so it's entirely consistent with
expectations," Carney said.
He repeated warnings made on Wednesday about a possible
recession in Canada if Washington does not avoid the "fiscal
cliff" - tax increases and spending cuts worth $600 billion that
are set to kick in early in the new year that could hurt growth.
Policy makers have "flexibility" to deal with that if it
happens, he said.
"TOO BIG TO FAIL" NOT OVER YET
In his speech, Carney outlined his reform agenda as chair of
the Financial Stability Board, the G20's regulatory task force.
He said some investors still seem to think governments will
rescue failing large banks despite new rules designed to allow
troubled institutions to collapse without taxpayer bailouts.
The FSB has made progress in implementing reforms to ensure
no bank is considered "too big to fail," but more work may need
to be done, he said.
"It is not clear yet that too-big-to-fail has been ended.
For example, credit rating agencies continue to boost their
ratings of major banks by a factor that recognizes implied
government support."
"Despite the proclamations of G20 leaders, investors seem to
think governments will once again blink when faced with a
failing large bank," he said, adding this might "underscore the
need for further measures."
The FSB has identified 28 global banks that will be subject
to special rules because they are so big and complex that they
could drag down the entire financial system if they failed.
The rules are part of a series of reforms that form the
world's response to the global financial crisis. They range from
bolstering bank capital to regulating the so-called shadow
banking sector, a parallel credit system covering money market
funds, special investment vehicles, hedge funds and repurchase
agreements.
Because of the changes, the world's banks are now safer than
they were on the eve of the crisis, Carney said.
"While much has been accomplished, much more needs to be
done," he added.