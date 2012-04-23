* In interview, Carney repeats higher rates are possible
* He says Canada is "well into an expansion"
* Says well aware of risks to bank's projections
OTTAWA, April 23 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney has said again that the bank may have to raise interest
rates to keep inflation in check as Canada's economic recovery
advances.
"Given the smaller output gap, given the slightly firmer
underlying inflation, the possibility of withdrawal of some
degree of the considerable monetary stimulus that is currently
in place may become necessary, consistent with achieving the
(Bank of Canada's) 2 percent inflation target," Carney said in
an interview on Friday with Market News. The interview was
published on Monday.
"As the expansion progresses, the possibility of some
withdrawal becomes more likely, but number one, that's always
going to be guided by achieving the inflation target, and number
two, this is happening in an environment of considerable global
economic risk, and so it depends importantly on the evolution
not just of domestic but global economic developments. So we
will certainly weigh any such decision carefully."
He said it was not necessary to be more explicit about the
timing of a possible move but said that Canada was "well into an
expansion".
"The bank's most recent estimate of the output gap is about
half a percent. That puts us in very unusual company," Carney
said. "The economy in our view is growing above trend and will
do so over the balance of this year. So the Canadian economy is
- relative to the major advanced economies - performing well by
any measure."
The governor said he was well aware of the global risks, and
added: "There are also risks domestically, and they're
two-sided."
He said Canadian inflation expectations were "extremely well
anchored".