OTTAWA, April 27 Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Friday Canada will continue to attract large flows of foreign capital and should use those funds to invest in making companies more productive rather than build houses.

"(It is) imperative to use cheap foreign capital to maximum effect," Carney told a business audience in Ottawa.

"It is reasonable to expect that Canada will attract for the next decade or so sizeable foreign capital ... and the question is what are we going to do with that capital. Are we going to build houses ... or are we going to invest in our businesses and retool our competitiveness?"