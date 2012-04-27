OTTAWA, April 27 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney said on Friday Canada will continue to attract large
flows of foreign capital and should use those funds to invest in
making companies more productive rather than build houses.
"(It is) imperative to use cheap foreign capital to maximum
effect," Carney told a business audience in Ottawa.
"It is reasonable to expect that Canada will attract for the
next decade or so sizeable foreign capital ... and the question
is what are we going to do with that capital. Are we going to
build houses ... or are we going to invest in our businesses and
retool our competitiveness?"