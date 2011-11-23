Nov 23 Below are key quotes from Bank of Canada
Governor Mark Carney during an appearance and press conference
in Montreal:
ON MONETARY POLICY:
"The path for interest rates in Canada will be appropriate
in order to achieve the inflation target and we're not going to
tie our hands on that path because we're obviously living in
volatile times."
"We expect that over the course of our projection horizon,
as we indicted in the last monetary policy report, that at some
point over that horizon there would be a removal of monetary
stimulus."
ON EFFORTS TO FIX EUROPEAN FINANCIAL CRISIS:
"The details around those measures have not been provided
yet to sufficient degree. Nor have those measures been put in
place."
"European authorities need to put in place a mechanism to
ensure that all countries in Europe can finance at sustainable
rates while they undergo a period of adjustments in those
countries, budgetary, structural adjustments."
"They have the means, they have the solutions, but they
have to act on them, and act on them this week, not next year."
ON AVAILABILITY OF CAPITAL WITHIN CANADA
"There is also a financial system ... that has been lending
a lot to households. Our expectation is the pace of that growth
is going to slow and the availability of capital for
businesses, Canadian businesses, is going to increase."
"Canada is an attractive destination for investment and
it's likely that that will continue to be the case."
"Access to capital as a whole should be reliably there for
Canadian businesses at reasonable rates of cost."
