Nov 23 Below are key quotes from Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney during an appearance and press conference in Montreal:

ON MONETARY POLICY:

"The path for interest rates in Canada will be appropriate in order to achieve the inflation target and we're not going to tie our hands on that path because we're obviously living in volatile times."

"We expect that over the course of our projection horizon, as we indicted in the last monetary policy report, that at some point over that horizon there would be a removal of monetary stimulus."

ON EFFORTS TO FIX EUROPEAN FINANCIAL CRISIS:

"The details around those measures have not been provided yet to sufficient degree. Nor have those measures been put in place."

"European authorities need to put in place a mechanism to ensure that all countries in Europe can finance at sustainable rates while they undergo a period of adjustments in those countries, budgetary, structural adjustments."

"They have the means, they have the solutions, but they have to act on them, and act on them this week, not next year."

ON AVAILABILITY OF CAPITAL WITHIN CANADA

"There is also a financial system ... that has been lending a lot to households. Our expectation is the pace of that growth is going to slow and the availability of capital for businesses, Canadian businesses, is going to increase."

"Canada is an attractive destination for investment and it's likely that that will continue to be the case."

"Access to capital as a whole should be reliably there for Canadian businesses at reasonable rates of cost." (Reporting by Louise Egan in Montreal; Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Jennifer Kwan, Jon Cook and Andrea Hopkins in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)