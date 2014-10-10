OTTAWA Oct 10 Canadian companies expect a
modest improvement in business activity over the next 12 months
but are split over whether the weaker Canadian dollar will boost
input prices, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Friday.
The central bank's quarterly business outlook survey said
businesses cited tangible signs of improving U.S. demand. They
were generally more optimistic about foreign rather than
domestic demand, it added.
Although companies expect input prices to increase at a
somewhat higher pace over the next 12 months, they are split
over the impact of the depreciation of the Canadian dollar.
"Some firms consider that the effect has already taken
place, while others are still anticipating some impact on the
prices of imported inputs," the survey said.
Some 59 percent of firms expected inflation over the next
two years to be in the 1 to 2 percent band, down from 64 percent
of those surveyed in the second quarter. The number that
predicted inflation would be in the 2 to 3 percent band rose to
37 percent from 30 percent.
Separately, a Bank of Canada survey of senior loan officers
showed continued easing in overall business lending conditions
in the third quarter.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)