OTTAWA Dec 15 The Canadian government will curb its spending if necessary due to lower oil prices in order to meet its budgetary plans, Treasury Board President Tony Clement told Reuters on Monday.

The federal government has pledged to balance the budget in 2015-16 but if oil prices continue to be low, they are expected to take a bite out of government revenues. Clement, who is responsible for federal spending, said the government was monitoring the situation very closely.

"And if we have to make changes to our plans, we will do that, but I don't think the appropriate response is to light our hair on fire and run around in circles," he said in an interview. "I don't think anybody wants us to panic. I think everybody wants us to stick to our plan." (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)