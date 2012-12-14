OTTAWA Dec 14 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty spoke to U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner on Friday
about the fiscal cliff, Flaherty said, noting that failure to
resolve the issue would affect Canadian growth and create
uncertainty.
"There's good reason for concern in the next quarter or so
if that issue is not resolved satisfactorily between the U.S.
administration and the U.S. Congress," Flaherty told reporters
in Parliament.
"I'm not more pessimistic. The reality is there's more work
to be done. We are in the middle of December. I think there's a
desire by the Americans to get to a resolution, but we're in for
a bit of a bumpy road and we need to fasten our seat belts."
