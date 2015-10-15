China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
TORONTO Oct 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada slipped in September from August, hurt by declines in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Thursday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity fell 2.1 percent last month from August. Actual sales for September, not seasonally adjusted, edged up 0.7 percent from a year earlier. The group said its Canadian home price index rose 6.9 percent year-over-year in September.
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".