OTTAWA Jan 10 Canada's Industry Minister, James Moore, said on Friday that the Canadian dollar has been trading within a steady range, suggesting the government is not too worried about the currency's week-long slide to a four-year low.

"I think the range of fluctuations has been relatively steady," Moore told Reuters in an interview, when asked if volatility in the foreign exchange rate was a concern.

"I know that this is an endless debate about the value of the dollar and what it means for firms. For some firms a higher dollar is a good thing and for others it creates challenges, and the inverse is equally true," he said.