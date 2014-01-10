OTTAWA Jan 10 Canada's Industry Minister, James
Moore, said on Friday that the Canadian dollar has been trading
within a steady range, suggesting the government is not too
worried about the currency's week-long slide to a four-year low.
"I think the range of fluctuations has been relatively
steady," Moore told Reuters in an interview, when asked if
volatility in the foreign exchange rate was a concern.
"I know that this is an endless debate about the value of
the dollar and what it means for firms. For some firms a higher
dollar is a good thing and for others it creates challenges, and
the inverse is equally true," he said.