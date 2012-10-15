* Q2 household debt-to-income ratio a record 163.4 pct
* Historical revisions show debt burden much higher than
thought
* 2011 figures revised to 161.7 pct vs 150.6 pct previously
OTTAWA, Oct 15 Canadian household debt is far
higher than previously thought relative to income, Statistics
Canada's historical revisions showed on Monday, heightening
pressure on policy makers to address what they have called the
biggest domestic danger to the economy.
And the rate was still rising to a new record in the second
quarter -- before the tightening of mortgage insurance rules.
The household debt-to-income ratio jumped to 163.4 percent in
the second quarter from 161.8 percent in the first quarter,
according to revisions made to bring the agency's methodology in
line with updated international standards.
Under the old method, Statscan had reported the first
quarter household debt-to-income ratio of 152.0 percent. The
revisions show the ratio in 2011 was 161.7 percent instead of
150.6 percent as previously estimated.
The figure is a key measure of the vulnerability of indebted
Canadians to a sudden loss of income or sudden downturn in the
housing market. A Statistics Canada analyst said the Canadian
ratio was well above that of the United States.
The main reasons for the revisions were that the new
methodology resulted in a higher calculation of household credit
market debt and lower disposable income. Statscan also removed
non-profit institutions serving households from the household
sector when making its estimates.
The soaring debt levels, fueled in part by a hot housing
market, have led Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty to warn Canadians repeatedly against
getting too deep into debt at a time of ultra-low rates.
The International Monetary Fund last week singled out the
country's housing boom and household debt levels as factors to
watch.