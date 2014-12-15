(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Dec 15 Canada's household debt-to-income
ratio hit a record high in the third quarter of 2014, climbing
to 162.6 percent from 161.5 percent in the second quarter,
Statistics Canada said on Monday.
The previous high was 161.7 percent recorded in the third
quarter of 2013. Statscan revised that figure down from an
initial 164.1 percent and also cut the ratio for the second
quarter of 2014 down from an initial 163.6 percent.
Statistics Canada revised lower all of the quarterly figures
the debt-to-income ratio from the first quarter of 2011 to the
second quarter of 2014 to reflect the fact that household
mortgages had less value than first estimated.
The Bank of Canada, which like the federal government
worries about people taking on too much debt, watches the ratio
closely for signs consumers may be overextended. The ratio is
not seasonally adjusted.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told Reuters earlier
this month that household imbalances, caused by high levels of
debt and a hot housing market, should gradually ease as the
economy strengthens.
The ability of households to service their debt has improved
as interest rates stay low. The debt-service ratio, or interest
paid as a proportion of disposable income, fell to a record low
6.8 percent in the third quarter.
National net worth rose 2.8 percent from the second quarter
to hit C$8.12 trillion ($7.00 trillion).
($1=$1.16 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)