OTTAWA, June 12 Canada's household
debt-to-income ratio edged down in the first quarter after three
consecutive quarterly increases, easing to 163.25 percent from
an upwardly revised 163.59 percent in the previous quarter, data
from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The modest decrease came as disposable income increased at a
faster pace than household credit market debt. The ratio is not
seasonally adjusted.
The fourth-quarter figures had originally been reported at
163.26 percent. The agency revised the numbers for each of the
quarters in 2014.
The consumer and housing market have helped propel the
economic recovery during years of low interest rates and the
Bank of Canada watches the measure for signs consumers may be
overextended.
The central bank said on Thursday that risks to Canada's
financial system have edged up because of high household debt
and the impact of lower oil prices.
The bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in January, which
should make debt burdens easier, though some have raised
concerns it could prompt Canadians to take out too much debt.
The unadjusted debt-service ratio, or interest paid as a
proportion of disposable income, rose slightly to 6.97 percent
from 6.81 percent, though the ratio was still around historic
lows.
Overall, national net worth rose 2 percent to C$8.43
trillion ($6.85 trillion).
($1 = $1.2299 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)