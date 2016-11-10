OTTAWA Nov 10 Canadians took on more consumer
debt in the third quarter, and the delinquency rate rose, a
major credit report provider said on Thursday in a report that
was likely to increase policymaker's concerns about household
borrowing levels.
Non-mortgage debt balances averaged C$21,686 ($16,084) in
the quarter, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, TransUnion's
report showed.
TransUnion forecast that debt levels would rise to C$21,747
by the end of next year and could hit C$22,000 by the end of
2018.
Outstanding debt increased among most types of loans,
including credit cards and installment plans, the report said.
The Canadian government's recent downgrade of its economic
outlook may have led some consumers to believe interest rates
will remain low for a long time, and could prompt them to borrow
more, said Jason Wang, TransUnion's director of research and
analysis in Canada.
"It's especially important for lenders to continue
monitoring and stress-testing their portfolios to ensure they
can maintain stable performance when interest rates do
eventually rise," Wang said.
The Canadian economy, which is heavily dependent on the
energy sector, has struggled to gain sustainable momentum since
it was hit by a drop in oil prices last year.
Earlier this month, the government cut its economic
projections for the next several years.
Years of low interest rates since the global financial
crisis have led to an increase in consumer borrowing in Canada
and fueled the hot housing market.
Household debt as a share of income was at a record high in
the second quarter, and the Bank of Canada has flagged such
imbalances as a potential vulnerability for the financial
system.
While the TransUnion report showed the delinquency rate
edged up from a year ago, it was still at a modest 2.70 percent
in the third quarter, up from 2.62 percent a year earlier.
That suggests Canadians have largely been able to manage
their debt so far, said Wang.
The biggest increases were in the provinces of Alberta and
Saskatchewan, which have suffered from the downturn in commodity
prices. The amount of loans that were 90 days or more past due
stood at 3.13 percent in Alberta and 3.46 percent in
Saskatchewan.
($1 = C$1.3483)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)