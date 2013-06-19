Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
* Higher foreign stock markets behind drop in net debt
* Drop in value of Canadian dlr also boosts asset value
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's net foreign debt dropped almost 25 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as higher foreign stock markets boosted the value of Canadian assets abroad, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Net foreign debt fell to C$231.3 billion ($226.8 billion) from C$302.1 billion in the fourth quarter, the agency said.
Canada's international assets grew during the quarter on stronger foreign stock markets, in particular a 10.0 percent increase in the U.S. stock market, where more than half of all foreign equities owned by Canadians are traded.
A 2.0 percent depreciation in the value of the Canadian dollar against its U.S. counterpart also boosted the value of foreign-denominated holdings.
The country's liabilities also grew on sustained foreign investor interest in the Canadian economy. Canada's net foreign debt was negligible as recently as 2007, but grew steadily in the wake of the international economic crisis.
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.