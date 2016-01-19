OTTAWA Jan 19 Canada's record-high household
debt levels, which have been a source of concern for the central
bank and other policymakers, will only get worse this year, the
country's parliamentary budget watchdog warned on Tuesday.
The ratio of total household debt to disposable income is
expected to rise to 174 percent late in 2016 from 171 percent in
the third quarter of last year, before returning to close to
current levels by the end of 2020, according to a report by the
watchdog.
"Among G7 (Group of Seven leading industrialized) countries,
Canada has experienced the largest increase in household debt
relative to income since 2000," the report by the office of the
Parliamentary Budget Officer said.
"Households in Canada have become more indebted than any
other G7 (Group of Seven) country over recent history."
The report used somewhat different measurements than
Statistics Canada, which said last month the ratio of household
credit market debt to disposable income hit a record 163.7
percent in the third quarter of 2015.
The parliamentary watchdog added to the debt figures what it
called "trade payables", typically the liabilities of
unincorporated businesses. It also uses a slightly different
calculation of disposable income.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Andrew Hay)