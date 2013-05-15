* Economist blames low rates for symptoms of housing bubble
* Sees inflationary pressures eventually emerging
* Canada more vulnerable to a future crisis
OTTAWA, May 15 The Bank of Canada should raise
interest rates now because five years of low rates are creating
distortions in the economy, such as excessive debt and an
overheated housing market, a former adviser to central bank
Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
In a hawkish stand at odds with most economists and market
players, Paul Masson, now a professor at the University of
Toronto's Rotman School of Management, said the central bank
should tighten monetary policy to lean against asset price
bubbles rather than focus exclusively on inflation.
Masson was Carney's special adviser from 2007 to 2008 and a
senior official at the bank's monetary and financial analysis
department in the early 1980s.
The bank next sets rates on May 29. It has held its
benchmark rate at 1 percent since September 2010.
"Some of the symptoms of inefficient investment and asset
price bubbles are already evident in Canada, in the housing
sector for instance," Masson said in a paper published by the
C.D. Howe Institute, a think tank.
"The cumulative effect of artificially low interest rates
also risks fueling an underlying inflationary process. ...
Therefore, the Bank of Canada should start now to reverse some
of the monetary stimulus and begin raising interest rates."
The May 29 policy meeting will be Carney's final rate
decision before he steps down to head the Bank of England.
Stephen Poloz, head of Canada's export credit agency, takes over
as Bank of Canada governor in July.
Masson said financial imbalances and risky investment
decisions are spreading. In addition to the overheated housing
market, he cited record-high levels of household debt.
"The longer the boom lasts, the more likely it will end in
tears," he wrote.
Figures released on Wednesday point to a slowing housing
market, with prices rising a modest 2.2 percent in April, the
smallest gain in more than two years.
Masson said Canadians living off the interest income on
their investments are moving to riskier high-yield investments,
making them more vulnerable in case of a downturn. Inflation is
not an imminent risk, but history suggests it could return
quickly, he argued.
In a Reuters poll in April of 36 analysts, the median
forecast was for a Bank of Canada rate hike in the third quarter
of 2014. Only one out of 36 forecasters predicted a hike as
early as the fourth quarter of this year, and a minority
predicted an upward move in the first half of next year.
Canada recovered relatively quickly from a 2008-09
recession, and in 2010 the central bank was the first in the
Group of Seven rich nations to raise rates, lifting them from
the crisis low of 0.25 percent to 1 percent.
Carney has signaled for the past year that the next move
would be up, but the timing of any tightening has been steadily
pushed further into the future given sluggish growth and the
uncertain outlook for the United States and Europe.
Masson acknowledged signs the housing market was cooling and
that inflation is well below the central bank's target, and he
sympathized with the Bank of Canada's caution in raising rates.
"After five years of low rates, however, problems are
building for the Canadian economy that make it vulnerable to a
future crisis."