* Industry needs to innovate, not rely on cheap Canadian dollar

* Minister touring Germany to learn about innovation

OTTAWA Jan 22 Canadian businesses need to innovate and boost productivity and not hope for a return to a weak Canadian dollar, Industry Minister Christian Paradis told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The days where people were hoping to have a Canadian dollar with a low currency rate - I think this is over. We have definitely to tackle the issue of innovation and productivity," Paradis said by phone.

He is touring Germany to promote Canada as a place to invest and to learn how German industry innovates.