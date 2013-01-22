* Industry needs to innovate, not rely on cheap Canadian
dollar
* Minister touring Germany to learn about innovation
OTTAWA Jan 22 Canadian businesses need to
innovate and boost productivity and not hope for a return to a
weak Canadian dollar, Industry Minister Christian Paradis told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"The days where people were hoping to have a Canadian dollar
with a low currency rate - I think this is over. We have
definitely to tackle the issue of innovation and productivity,"
Paradis said by phone.
He is touring Germany to promote Canada as a place to invest
and to learn how German industry innovates.