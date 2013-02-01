Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Feb 1 Canada's economy created 31,200 net new jobs in December, revised down slightly from the 39,800 previously estimated, Statistics Canada said on Friday after adjusting for the latest seasonal factors.
The unemployment rate was unchanged at 7.1 percent, the agency said.
Statscan revised the data going back three years to take into account the seasonal patterns registered in 2012. It said the changes to employment growth were minor and there was no change in the overall trend.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.