* Statscan revises jobs data to reflect latest seasonal
factors
* No change to average jobs growth in Q4 2012
OTTAWA Feb 1 Canada's economy created 31,200
net new jobs in December, revised down slightly from the 39,800
previously estimated, Statistics Canada said on Friday after
adjusting for the latest seasonal factors.
The unemployment rate was unchanged at 7.1 percent, the
agency said.
Statscan revised the data going back three years to take
into account the seasonal patterns observed in 2012. It said the
changes to employment growth were within the margin of error
and there was no change in the overall trend.
The agency said the revised estimates can offer a slightly
different picture of the labor market than the original one,
especially in periods of high volatility or near an economic
turning point.
In December, the number of full-time job created was 32,200
versus the 41,200 originally reported and 1,000 part-time jobs
were lost compared with 1,400 previously.
The rate of participation in the labor force was unchanged
at 66.8 percent.
On average, the economy added 33,100 jobs per month in the
final quarter of last year, roughly unchanged from the unrevised
average of 33,600 jobs a month in that period.
The revised estimates will be used in Statscan's report on
January employment, to be released on Feb. 8 at 8:30 a.m. (1330
GMT).