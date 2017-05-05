(Adds details, background, economist comment)
OTTAWA May 5 Canadian jobs growth disappointed
in April as the economy created fewer jobs than expected, while
the unemployment rate fell to its lowest since the global
financial crisis amid a drop in the number of young people
looking for work.
Economists said the labor market had been due for a pause
after a strong run in recent months, and that the report would
not change the path of monetary policy. The Bank of Canada is
expected to hold interest rates at 0.50 percent later this
month.
Employers added 3,200 jobs last month, Statistics Canada
said on Friday, short of forecasts for 10,000. The unemployment
rate fell to 6.5 percent, the lowest since October 2008, as the
participation rate dipped to 65.6 percent from 65.9 percent.
While it was the weakest month for jobs since a decline in
hiring in November, the labor market has averaged hiring gains
of 22,000 a month over the past six months. That suggests the
economy has turned the corner after being hurt two years ago by
tumbling oil prices.
"The trend has been explosive for the Canadian job market,"
said Derek Holt, economist at Scotiabank. "I personally wouldn't
throw in the towel on the outlook for the jobs figure when we've
had such a strong trend."
The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback shortly
after the report, as investors also digested data showing a
strong rebound in jobs growth in the United States.
SUBDUED WAGE GROWTH
Full-time jobs declined by 31,200 in April, offsetting an
increase of 34,300 part-time positions, though some economists
had expected full-time hiring would pull back after recent
strength. Over the last six months, 164,000 full-time positions
were created, compared with a decline of 34,000 part-time jobs.
Goods-producing industries added 4,200 jobs, led by
increased hiring in the agriculture and natural resources
sectors. The services sector shed 1,000 jobs.
Economists noted there were some weak details, including an
increase in average hourly wages of just 0.5 percent compared
with a year earlier. The Bank of Canada has pointed to the
subdued wage growth as evidence of material slack in the
economy.
The muted wage growth was likely to keep the central bank on
the sidelines in terms of monetary policy changes, said Paul
Ferley, assistant chief economist at RBC.
"It's not getting any indication of pressure on the
inflation front and they are still concerned about potential
trade protectionism emerging in the U.S., so I think they will
stay cautious," Ferley said.
