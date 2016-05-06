(Adds detail)
OTTAWA May 6 The Canadian labor market stalled
in April as the oil-hit province of Alberta shed still more jobs
in the natural resource sector, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Friday.
Canada lost 2,100 jobs last month, worse than economists'
forecasts that the labor force would be unchanged after a strong
gain in March. That kept the unemployment rate at 7.1 percent as
participation edged down to 65.8 percent from 65.9 percent.
Alberta fared the worst, losing 20,800 jobs, including 8,400
in the natural resource sector. The province's unemployment rate
edged up above the national average to 7.2 percent, even as
Albertans dropped out of the labor force.
The province, where the country's vast oil sands are
located, has suffered because of lower resource prices. It has
been battling a massive wildfire this week.
A decline in goods-producing jobs weighed on Canada as a
whole, with the manufacturing sector losing 16,500 positions.
Since December, the industry has lost 52,000 jobs, about half of
which were in Alberta, the statistics agency said.
Natural resource jobs were down in Canada by 7,800. Since
its peak in April 2014, the sector has lost 50,000 positions,
with most of the declines in Alberta.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)