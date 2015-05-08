(Makes clear economy lost 66,500 part-time jobs in April, not
gained 66,500 jobs)
OTTAWA, May 8 Canada's economy shed a
higher-than-expected 19,700 jobs in April as part-time losses
outweighed full-time gains, Statistics Canada data indicated on
Friday.
The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.8 percent
in April.
April 2015 March 2015
Jobs gain/loss -19,700 +28,700
full-time +46,900 -28,200
part-time -66,500 +56,800
Unemployment rate 6.8 pct 6.8 pct
Participation 65.8 pct 65.9 pct
Labor force 19.205 mln 19.224 mln
April 2015 April 2014 Pct change
Avg hourly wage C$25.82 C$25.22 +2.4
NOTE:
- Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected Canada to lose
5,000 jobs in April and that the unemployment rate would rise to
6.9 percent.
- The employment figures are seasonally adjusted.
- Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)