(Makes clear economy lost 66,500 part-time jobs in April, not gained 66,500 jobs) OTTAWA, May 8 Canada's economy shed a higher-than-expected 19,700 jobs in April as part-time losses outweighed full-time gains, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.8 percent in April. April 2015 March 2015 Jobs gain/loss -19,700 +28,700 full-time +46,900 -28,200 part-time -66,500 +56,800 Unemployment rate 6.8 pct 6.8 pct Participation 65.8 pct 65.9 pct Labor force 19.205 mln 19.224 mln April 2015 April 2014 Pct change Avg hourly wage C$25.82 C$25.22 +2.4 NOTE: - Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected Canada to lose 5,000 jobs in April and that the unemployment rate would rise to 6.9 percent. - The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. - Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)